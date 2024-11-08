Loud blasts and black smoke follow intense airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs: State media

2024-11-08 | 16:50
Loud blasts and black smoke follow intense airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs: State media
0min
Loud blasts and black smoke follow intense airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs: State media

Eleven intense airstrikes have been recorded so far on Beirut’s southern suburbs, with the most recent targeting the Haret Hreik area, Lebanon's state media reported. 
 
An airstrike on Borj El Brajneh triggered a loud blast heard in Beirut, and thick black smoke filled the sky, stretching into surrounding areas.

The airstrikes were followed by intense drone activity at low altitudes.

A correspondent from Lebanon’s National News Agency also noted that a new airstrike hit the vicinity of the Lebanese University, marking another strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut on Friday evening.
 

