Israeli army issues evacuation warning for parts of Gaza City

Israel-Gaza War Updates
06-06-2025 | 08:54
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for parts of Gaza City
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for parts of Gaza City

The Israeli military issued an evacuation order for residents of parts of Gaza City on Friday ahead of an attack, as it presses an intensified campaign in the battered Palestinian territory.

"This is a final and urgent warning ahead of an impending strike," army spokesman Avichay Adraee said.

The army "will strike all areas from which rockets are launched."


AFP
 
