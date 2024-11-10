Bou Habib: Lebanon is determined to strengthen the deployment of its armed forces in South Lebanon

Speaking at the preparatory meeting for the Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh, caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Abdallah Bou Habib emphasized Lebanon's support for a ceasefire and a renewed commitment to implementing U.N. Resolution 1701 as the optimal path forward in addressing ongoing war.



Bou Habib reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to reinforcing its military presence in southern Lebanon to maintain stability.



Bou Habib underscored the urgent need for Arab and Islamic solidarity, calling on both communities to support Lebanon's struggle to preserve its unique diversity and coexistence.



"Lebanon needs the world's backing now more than ever to stop this existential threat to its pluralism and religious tolerance," he stated.



Highlighting the devastation in Lebanon, Bou Habib pointed to Israel's daily attacks, resulting in casualties that often include women, children, and civilians, as well as damage to ancient cultural sites and centuries-old olive groves.



He warned that Israel's intent to create a depopulated buffer zone along the southern border poses an unprecedented form of "environmental terrorism," aiming to decimate both human and ecological life.



Bou Habib affirmed that Lebanon has a clear vision for a sustainable solution. He called for an immediate ceasefire, restoration of calm along the borders, and the return of all displaced residents to their towns through the full and balanced implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701. This would ensure that the Lebanese government remains the sole authority south of the Litani River, prohibiting unauthorized weaponry.



He further detailed Lebanon's plan to bolster its military presence in the south, announcing that the Lebanese government intends to recruit and train around 1,500 soldiers, preparing to deploy an additional 5,000 troops to join the existing 4,500 stationed in the area. Bou Habib appealed to the Arab and Islamic world for support in facilitating this deployment.



Lebanon is also committed to its partnership with UNIFIL, the U.N. peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon, Bou Habib said, expressing appreciation for UNIFIL's sacrifices and condemning any attacks on its personnel or facilities. Lebanon pledges to enhance collaboration with UNIFIL as per the Taif Accord, which reaffirms the state's sovereignty over all Lebanese territory.



The minister argued that a ceasefire and recommitment to Resolution 1701 would be a more constructive route than continued conflict.



However, he warned that a lasting peace requires addressing Israeli violations of Lebanese air, land, and sea boundaries. Lebanon urges Israel to recognize the 1923 internationally recognized border, reaffirmed in the 1949 Lebanese-Israeli armistice signed in Rhodes under U.N. supervision. Without adherence to these terms, Bou Habib warned, Israel risks setting the stage for future conflicts.



Closing his remarks, Bou Habib called on Arab and Islamic allies to stand with Lebanon as it strives to reclaim its position as a land of peace and cultural exchange.



"In these critical times, we look to you to support Lebanon politically, morally, and with all available resources. Together, we can achieve peace, rebuild, and restore our shared vision for Lebanon," he urged.