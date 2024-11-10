Bou Habib: Lebanon is determined to strengthen the deployment of its armed forces in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-11-10 | 07:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Bou Habib: Lebanon is determined to strengthen the deployment of its armed forces in South Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Bou Habib: Lebanon is determined to strengthen the deployment of its armed forces in South Lebanon

Speaking at the preparatory meeting for the Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh, caretaker Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants Abdallah Bou Habib emphasized Lebanon's support for a ceasefire and a renewed commitment to implementing U.N. Resolution 1701 as the optimal path forward in addressing ongoing war. 

Bou Habib reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to reinforcing its military presence in southern Lebanon to maintain stability.

Bou Habib underscored the urgent need for Arab and Islamic solidarity, calling on both communities to support Lebanon's struggle to preserve its unique diversity and coexistence. 

"Lebanon needs the world's backing now more than ever to stop this existential threat to its pluralism and religious tolerance," he stated.

Highlighting the devastation in Lebanon, Bou Habib pointed to Israel's daily attacks, resulting in casualties that often include women, children, and civilians, as well as damage to ancient cultural sites and centuries-old olive groves. 

He warned that Israel's intent to create a depopulated buffer zone along the southern border poses an unprecedented form of "environmental terrorism," aiming to decimate both human and ecological life.

Bou Habib affirmed that Lebanon has a clear vision for a sustainable solution. He called for an immediate ceasefire, restoration of calm along the borders, and the return of all displaced residents to their towns through the full and balanced implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701. This would ensure that the Lebanese government remains the sole authority south of the Litani River, prohibiting unauthorized weaponry.

He further detailed Lebanon's plan to bolster its military presence in the south, announcing that the Lebanese government intends to recruit and train around 1,500 soldiers, preparing to deploy an additional 5,000 troops to join the existing 4,500 stationed in the area. Bou Habib appealed to the Arab and Islamic world for support in facilitating this deployment.

Lebanon is also committed to its partnership with UNIFIL, the U.N. peacekeeping force in southern Lebanon, Bou Habib said, expressing appreciation for UNIFIL's sacrifices and condemning any attacks on its personnel or facilities. Lebanon pledges to enhance collaboration with UNIFIL as per the Taif Accord, which reaffirms the state's sovereignty over all Lebanese territory.

The minister argued that a ceasefire and recommitment to Resolution 1701 would be a more constructive route than continued conflict. 

However, he warned that a lasting peace requires addressing Israeli violations of Lebanese air, land, and sea boundaries. Lebanon urges Israel to recognize the 1923 internationally recognized border, reaffirmed in the 1949 Lebanese-Israeli armistice signed in Rhodes under U.N. supervision. Without adherence to these terms, Bou Habib warned, Israel risks setting the stage for future conflicts.

Closing his remarks, Bou Habib called on Arab and Islamic allies to stand with Lebanon as it strives to reclaim its position as a land of peace and cultural exchange. 

"In these critical times, we look to you to support Lebanon politically, morally, and with all available resources. Together, we can achieve peace, rebuild, and restore our shared vision for Lebanon," he urged.

Lebanon News

Abdallah Bou Habib

Lebanon

Army

South Lebanon

Riyadh

LBCI Next
Israeli Defense Minister says: Continued cooperation needed to alter situation in northern Lebanon
PM Mikati arrives in Riyadh to lead Lebanon’s delegation to Arab-Islamic Summit
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-08

Israel's army claims strikes on Hezbollah intelligence, command centers in South Lebanon's Tyre

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-08

Israeli army alleges that it uncovered Hezbollah training school near UNIFIL base in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-08

Israeli army claims Hezbollah's use of ambulances, calls on South Lebanon residents to stay away from their homes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army claims to destroy Hezbollah underground infrastructure and seized weapons in South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Lebanon reports 3,189 killed and 14,078 wounded since start of war

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Hezbollah launches first missile strike on Israel's Avital outpost in occupied Golan Heights

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Israel breaks sound barrier over Beirut and surrounding regions

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

One person killed, seven others injured in Israeli strike on Baalbek-Hermel: Health Ministry

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Israeli army spokesperson addresses flag-burning incident, clarifies war goals

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-31

Israel targets Iran's air defense systems: Aiming to weaken Iran's regional influence and capabilities

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-22

Israel minister says expects US support 'following attack on Iran'

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-25

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Flight trends at Beirut Airport: Holiday bookings climb despite security fears—here are the numbers

LBCI
Middle East News
14:10

Israeli army expected to announce end of Lebanon ground operation soon: Channel 13 reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Israeli army spokesperson addresses flag-burning incident, clarifies war goals

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

Israeli airstrike targets Almat, Jbeil District

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Beirut’s Hamra fire destroys 25 cars, reignites debate over generator safety hazards

LBCI
Middle East News
16:38

Israel weighs northern front ceasefire to prevent UN Security Council resolution, says Channel 12

LBCI
Middle East News
08:32

Netanyahu takes responsibility for pager explosions in Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More