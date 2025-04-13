News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
16
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel's military says it intercepted projectile fired from Gaza
Middle East News
13-04-2025 | 09:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel's military says it intercepted projectile fired from Gaza
The Israeli military said it intercepted a projectile that was identified as crossing into Israeli territory from Gaza on Sunday.
"Following the sirens that sounded at 15:58 (1258 GMT) in Reim, one projectile that was identified crossing into Israeli territory from Gaza was intercepted by the IAF (air force). No injuries were reported," the military said.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Military
Projectile
Gaza
Next
US 'in hurry' for nuclear deal, Iran says after talks
Multi-front tensions: Israel eyes US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman while expanding Gaza occupation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-24
Israel's military says intercepted two 'projectiles' launched from Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-03-24
Israel's military says intercepted two 'projectiles' launched from Gaza
0
Middle East News
2025-03-22
Israeli military says it intercepted missile fired from Yemen; Houthis claim responsibility
Middle East News
2025-03-22
Israeli military says it intercepted missile fired from Yemen; Houthis claim responsibility
0
Middle East News
2025-03-30
Israel's army says sirens activated in several areas after projectile fired from Yemen
Middle East News
2025-03-30
Israel's army says sirens activated in several areas after projectile fired from Yemen
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-12
Israel military says intercepts three projectiles fired from Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-12
Israel military says intercepts three projectiles fired from Gaza
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
12:26
Israel's army says missile launched from Yemen was likely intercepted
Middle East News
12:26
Israel's army says missile launched from Yemen was likely intercepted
0
Middle East News
11:24
Powerful south Syria armed faction says to integrate into government forces
Middle East News
11:24
Powerful south Syria armed faction says to integrate into government forces
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04
Red Crescent says missing Gaza medic in Israeli custody
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:04
Red Crescent says missing Gaza medic in Israeli custody
0
Middle East News
06:44
Syria’s president heads to UAE for second visit to a Gulf country as leader
Middle East News
06:44
Syria’s president heads to UAE for second visit to a Gulf country as leader
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:06
On 50th anniversary of civil war, PM Nawaf Salam calls for national reflection and full implementation of Taif Agreement
Lebanon News
04:06
On 50th anniversary of civil war, PM Nawaf Salam calls for national reflection and full implementation of Taif Agreement
0
World News
07:52
Pope Francis makes a brief appearance after Palm Sunday service
World News
07:52
Pope Francis makes a brief appearance after Palm Sunday service
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-11
Abbas Ibrahim appears for questioning in Beirut Port explosion investigation
Lebanon News
2025-04-11
Abbas Ibrahim appears for questioning in Beirut Port explosion investigation
0
Lebanon News
12:17
Lebanon's Nabih Berri: Municipal elections law amendment unlikely, urges on-time elections
Lebanon News
12:17
Lebanon's Nabih Berri: Municipal elections law amendment unlikely, urges on-time elections
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:29
President Joseph Aoun marks 50th anniversary of Lebanon's civil war outbreak with call for national unity
Lebanon News
13:29
President Joseph Aoun marks 50th anniversary of Lebanon's civil war outbreak with call for national unity
2
Lebanon News
03:48
Lebanese army intercepts Captagon-making equipment bound for Lebanon from Syria
Lebanon News
03:48
Lebanese army intercepts Captagon-making equipment bound for Lebanon from Syria
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Multi-front tensions: Israel eyes US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman while expanding Gaza occupation
News Bulletin Reports
13:17
Multi-front tensions: Israel eyes US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman while expanding Gaza occupation
4
Lebanon News
04:06
On 50th anniversary of civil war, PM Nawaf Salam calls for national reflection and full implementation of Taif Agreement
Lebanon News
04:06
On 50th anniversary of civil war, PM Nawaf Salam calls for national reflection and full implementation of Taif Agreement
5
Lebanon News
06:19
PM Salam: Issue of Lebanese missing in Syria to be raised during visit, calls for unity and reform on civil war anniversary
Lebanon News
06:19
PM Salam: Issue of Lebanese missing in Syria to be raised during visit, calls for unity and reform on civil war anniversary
6
Lebanon News
12:17
Lebanon's Nabih Berri: Municipal elections law amendment unlikely, urges on-time elections
Lebanon News
12:17
Lebanon's Nabih Berri: Municipal elections law amendment unlikely, urges on-time elections
7
Middle East News
06:08
US and Saudi Arabia to sign deal on energy investments and nuclear technology
Middle East News
06:08
US and Saudi Arabia to sign deal on energy investments and nuclear technology
8
Middle East News
11:24
Powerful south Syria armed faction says to integrate into government forces
Middle East News
11:24
Powerful south Syria armed faction says to integrate into government forces
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More