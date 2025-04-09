Israel army says targeted 'senior Hamas' militant in strike that hit Gaza block

09-04-2025 | 07:07
Israel army says targeted &#39;senior Hamas&#39; militant in strike that hit Gaza block
Israel army says targeted 'senior Hamas' militant in strike that hit Gaza block

The Israeli military said it targeted a senior Hamas militant on Wednesday in a strike that Gaza's civil defense agency said hit a residential building in Gaza City, killing at least 20 people.

When asked by AFP about the strike in the city's Shujaiya neighborhood, the military said it "struck a senior Hamas terrorist who was responsible for planning and executing terrorist attacks" from the area. It did not give the target's name.

AFP
