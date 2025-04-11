Energy Minister visits EDL (Images)

11-04-2025 | 05:32
Energy Minister visits EDL (Images)
Energy Minister visits EDL (Images)

Energy and Water Minister Joe Saddi visited the headquarters of Electricité du Liban (EDL) in Mar Mikhael, Beirut, a site still bearing scars from the devastating Beirut port explosion of August 4, 2020.

During his tour, Saddi met with employees and commended them for maintaining operations despite highly challenging working conditions.

EDL's Director General Kamal Hayek informed the minister that a tender to begin restoration of the damaged building has been scheduled for next month.
وزير الطاقة جال في شركة كهرباء لبنان (صور)

