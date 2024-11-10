Director General of the Lebanese Education Ministry, Imad Achkar, announced significant advancements in launching the new Lebanese academic curriculum, incorporating modern subjects such as coding and robotics.



Achkar also expressed openness to receiving complaints regarding school fees.



In an interview with LBCI, Achkar mentioned ongoing discussions that may result in implementing afternoon classes exclusively for non-Lebanese students in public schools, separate from regular hours for Lebanese students.



Highlighting the impact of the war, he noted that around 40,000 teachers have been displaced, and they will be reassigned based on their current locations. He added that remote teaching options are available for educators.



Achkar also revealed that a proposed budget for the educational plan has been presented to international donors, including UNICEF, the European Union, and Germany, with assurances of forthcoming support.



He emphasized that foreign financial assistance is conditional on the commencement of classes for non-Lebanese students, affirming, "Our motto is that no student should be left without education, but we prioritize Lebanese students before discussing arrangements for non-Lebanese students."