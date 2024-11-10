Imad Achkar: Germany's financial aid is conditional on the start of classes for non-Lebanese students

Lebanon News
2024-11-10 | 08:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Imad Achkar: Germany&#39;s financial aid is conditional on the start of classes for non-Lebanese students
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Imad Achkar: Germany's financial aid is conditional on the start of classes for non-Lebanese students

Director General of the Lebanese Education Ministry, Imad Achkar, announced significant advancements in launching the new Lebanese academic curriculum, incorporating modern subjects such as coding and robotics. 

Achkar also expressed openness to receiving complaints regarding school fees.

In an interview with LBCI, Achkar mentioned ongoing discussions that may result in implementing afternoon classes exclusively for non-Lebanese students in public schools, separate from regular hours for Lebanese students.

Highlighting the impact of the war, he noted that around 40,000 teachers have been displaced, and they will be reassigned based on their current locations. He added that remote teaching options are available for educators.

Achkar also revealed that a proposed budget for the educational plan has been presented to international donors, including UNICEF, the European Union, and Germany, with assurances of forthcoming support.

He emphasized that foreign financial assistance is conditional on the commencement of classes for non-Lebanese students, affirming, "Our motto is that no student should be left without education, but we prioritize Lebanese students before discussing arrangements for non-Lebanese students."

Lebanon News

Imad Achkar

Germany

Financial

Aid

Classes

Students

LBCI Next
Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli forces in HaGoshrim settlement, northern Israel
Israeli airstrike targets Jarmash crossing on Lebanon-Syria border
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Germany announces €96 million in additional aid for Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2024-09-19

Germany plans extra 400 million euros military aid to Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-09-04

Germany will not let up in military aid to Ukraine, Scholz says

LBCI
World News
2024-08-17

Germany to cut Ukraine military aid in 2025 budget: AFP source

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Lebanon reports 3,189 killed and 14,078 wounded since start of war

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:36

Hezbollah launches first missile strike on Israel's Avital outpost in occupied Golan Heights

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Israel breaks sound barrier over Beirut and surrounding regions

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

One person killed, seven others injured in Israeli strike on Baalbek-Hermel: Health Ministry

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Israeli army spokesperson addresses flag-burning incident, clarifies war goals

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-31

Israel targets Iran's air defense systems: Aiming to weaken Iran's regional influence and capabilities

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-22

Israel minister says expects US support 'following attack on Iran'

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-25

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-05

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Flight trends at Beirut Airport: Holiday bookings climb despite security fears—here are the numbers

LBCI
Middle East News
14:10

Israeli army expected to announce end of Lebanon ground operation soon: Channel 13 reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:17

Israeli army spokesperson addresses flag-burning incident, clarifies war goals

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

Israeli airstrike targets Almat, Jbeil District

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Beirut’s Hamra fire destroys 25 cars, reignites debate over generator safety hazards

LBCI
Middle East News
16:38

Israel weighs northern front ceasefire to prevent UN Security Council resolution, says Channel 12

LBCI
Middle East News
08:32

Netanyahu takes responsibility for pager explosions in Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:39

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More