Hani Bohsali says prices are stable: Lebanon maintains highest stock of food supplies

President of the Syndicate of Importers of Foodstuffs in Lebanon (IFBC), Hani Bohsali, reassured the public on Monday that food prices remain stable, with no fundamental factors currently driving an increase.



Bohsali also assured that Lebanon maintains a high level of food stock "distributed across warehouses, supermarkets, retail shops, and homes, where everyone has taken precautions by storing food supplies in case the Israeli aggression escalates to a full blockade on Lebanon, similar to the situation in 2006."



Regarding prices, Bohsali noted that the stability of food prices is due to a large supply of goods far exceeding market demand.



He also cited the presence of thousands of retail outlets as a competitive factor.



Statistics from the Ministry of Economy and Trade and the Central Administration of Statistics have confirmed the stability of food prices.



Bohsali added that assistance from friendly and allied countries and international organizations—amounting to thousands of tons of food supplies—will further ease price pressures, particularly for items included in the aid.