Israeli Defense Minister says no ceasefire in Lebanon, strikes on Hezbollah will continue

2024-11-12 | 01:51
Israeli Defense Minister says no ceasefire in Lebanon, strikes on Hezbollah will continue
Israeli Defense Minister says no ceasefire in Lebanon, strikes on Hezbollah will continue

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated on Tuesday that he reiterated to military leaders that Israel would continue to strike Lebanon’s Hezbollah with full force and that there would be no ceasefire. 

In a post on X, he affirmed, “There will be no ceasefire in Lebanon. We will continue to strike Hezbollah with all our might.”

Reuters

