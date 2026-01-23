Lebanon updates fuel prices

23-01-2026 | 03:15
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon updates fuel prices

On Friday, January 23, 2026, the prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline rose by LBP 9,000, while diesel increased by LBP 14,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

* Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,335,000
* Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,372,000
* Diesel: LBP 1,262,000
* Gas canister: LBP 1,221,000
 

