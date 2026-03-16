Lebanon says death toll from Israel-Hezbollah war rises to 886

Lebanon News
16-03-2026 | 11:32
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Lebanon says death toll from Israel-Hezbollah war rises to 886
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Lebanon says death toll from Israel-Hezbollah war rises to 886

Lebanon's health ministry said Monday that Israeli attacks have killed 886 people in the country since war erupted between Israel and Hezbollah on March 2, raising a previous toll of 850 a day earlier.

The new ministry statement said the toll included 67 women, 111 children and 38 health workers, with 2,141 other people wounded.



AFP
 

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