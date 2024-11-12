A series of Israeli airstrikes targeted the southern suburbs of Beirut on Tuesday after the Israeli army issued evacuation warnings.

According to Lebanon’s National News Agency, the strikes initially targeted locations between Haret Hreik and Bir al-Abed.



Later, the agency confirmed additional strikes on Haret Hreik and the area of Hadath, escalating tensions in the region.

A fifth airstrike targeted an area between Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry with multiple missiles, while a medical complex was destroyed in the strike on the Bir al-Abed - Haret Hreik area.