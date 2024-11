Israel's military claimed to have destroyed most of the missile production sites and weapons storage facilities that Hezbollah set up in the southern suburbs of Beirut in recent months.



"Over the past twenty years, Hezbollah has established dozens of production sites and weapons storage facilities in the heart of Beirut’s southern suburbs, its organizational stronghold," Avichay Adraee, the spokesperson for the Israeli army, noted in a post on X.



These sites produced and stored hundreds of missiles and various types of rockets aimed at causing significant damage to Israel and "were systematically hidden under civilian buildings," he said.



He provided new details about the sites and storage facilities targeted by the Israeli army, saying: "As part of Operation 'Northern Arrows,' the army is making extensive efforts to dismantle the facility Hezbollah built in the southern suburbs of Beirut."



"Over the years, the Intelligence Directorate has developed a comprehensive picture of the specific locations in Beirut's southern suburbs, leading to a series of airstrikes in recent weeks to dismantle them. During the strikes, numerous secondary explosions occurred, confirming the presence of weapons at the targeted sites," he noted.



Adraee alleged that "one of the central sites targeted was revealed by Israel in 2020 at the United Nations, alongside other sites. The facility was built in the heart of the Chouaifet area, under a residential complex housing about 50 families, located approximately 85 meters from a school."



"This site was constructed to produce a variety of weapon components, including long-range, precise missiles capable of reaching all parts of the country. It is a key part of Hezbollah's precision missile project, which is funded by Iran," he said.

