Lebanese Parliament holds session despite walkouts by major blocs

Lebanon News
30-06-2025 | 06:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Parliament holds session despite walkouts by major blocs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese Parliament holds session despite walkouts by major blocs

The Lebanese Parliament held a legislative session on Monday, maintaining quorum despite the withdrawal of several blocs, including the Lebanese Forces, Kataeb Party, and some opposition and independent MPs.

Nine items were listed for discussion.

According to an LBCI correspondent, the chamber initially had 68 MPs present—enough to secure quorum. A short while later, a number of opposition MPs returned to the session, bringing the total number of lawmakers in attendance to 77.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Parliament

Blocs

LBCI Next
BDL governor concludes high-level talks in Paris and Washington on banking reforms
Israel interested in establishing diplomatic ties with Syria and Lebanon, foreign minister says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-05

Berri discusses with US envoy Morgan Ortagus 18 reform laws passed by Lebanese Parliament

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-25

Lebanon's Speaker Berri calls Parliament to convene on June 30 for general session

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-24

Speaker Berri adjourns Parliament session, rejects postponement of municipal elections

LBCI
World News
2025-06-07

North Korea internet hit by a major outage, analyst says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:47

Mohammad Choucair discusses Brazil’s customs exemption for Lebanese goods with Lebanese-Brazilian Business Council

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

BDL governor concludes high-level talks in Paris and Washington on banking reforms

LBCI
Middle East News
05:18

Israel interested in establishing diplomatic ties with Syria and Lebanon, foreign minister says

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

Lebanon's president meets UNIFIL's new commander to discuss border issues

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-29

Syrian army foils assassination attempt on President Ahmed al-Sharaa during planned visit to Daraa: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-26

Elon Musk expresses interest in Lebanon’s telecom sector during call with President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-09

PM Salam from Bkerki: Beirut elections must reflect Lebanon’s pluralism, judiciary must be free of interference

LBCI
Middle East News
07:29

Iran decries 'destructive' conduct by IAEA chief

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Lebanon prepares response to US proposals: Hezbollah insists on US guarantees before disarmament

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:23

After war, Syria, Lebanon peace deals with Israel needed: US envoy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Political earthquake in Israel: Trump boldly intervenes in Netanyahu trial

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Internal Syrian opposition: Could Israel and Syria normalize relations soon?

LBCI
Middle East News
05:18

Israel interested in establishing diplomatic ties with Syria and Lebanon, foreign minister says

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Lebanese Parliament holds session despite walkouts by major blocs

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:13

Lebanon's president meets UNIFIL's new commander to discuss border issues

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Lebanon's Grand Mufti set to meet Syria's president Saturday, LBCI sources confirm

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More