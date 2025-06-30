Lebanese Parliament holds session despite walkouts by major blocs

The Lebanese Parliament held a legislative session on Monday, maintaining quorum despite the withdrawal of several blocs, including the Lebanese Forces, Kataeb Party, and some opposition and independent MPs.



Nine items were listed for discussion.



According to an LBCI correspondent, the chamber initially had 68 MPs present—enough to secure quorum. A short while later, a number of opposition MPs returned to the session, bringing the total number of lawmakers in attendance to 77.