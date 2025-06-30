No unity, no ceasefire: Netanyahu’s government struggles with US proposal

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Israel’s security cabinet, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, endured a heated late-night session Monday in an attempt to reach a consensus on the Trump administration’s proposed Middle East plan.



The meeting ended after midnight with no breakthrough, particularly on the issue of a prisoner swap deal with Hamas.



Meanwhile, an Israeli report warned that a new war with Iran could erupt within weeks, a scenario that military officials have not denied, confirming ongoing preparations.



The Trump plan’s components relating to Syria and Lebanon have become key concerns for both Israeli political and military institutions.



After reported progress toward expanding the Abraham Accords to include normalization with Syria, attention has turned to Lebanon, where Israel continues its military operations.



According to Israeli reports, the military believes its success in curbing Iranian influence justifies continued strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon.



Israeli forces have also reportedly entered Lebanese territory under the pretext of supporting troops stationed at five forward posts and ensuring the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.



At the same time, calls have grown within Israel to maintain a buffer zone along the Syrian border—and to consider one along the Lebanese border as well.



In Washington, Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer is holding talks on security and diplomatic issues, including an American proposal for a comprehensive prisoner exchange deal.



The Biden administration is reportedly seeking an agreement that would include the release of all hostages and a ceasefire in Gaza.



However, Netanyahu’s government has rejected the proposal. Some ministers oppose a version in which Hamas would release eight living hostages on the first day of the deal and two more a month later, with a ceasefire to be negotiated only after partial releases.



Between the Gaza conflict and tensions with Iran, Israeli intelligence heads—including the directors of Mossad and military intelligence—have presented assessments before the Israeli judiciary, warning of a possible unprecedented escalation involving Yemen.



The report cited intelligence indicating that the Houthis could launch a series of intensive attacks on Israel.



In response, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has instructed security agencies to prepare for a large-scale military operation against the Houthis in Yemen.