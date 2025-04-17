Trump admin threatens to ban Harvard from enrolling foreign students

The Trump administration said Wednesday that it would stop Harvard University from enrolling foreign students if it did not agree with government demands that would put it under outside political supervision.



U.S. President Donald Trump is furious at the storied university -- which has produced 162 Nobel prize winners -- for rejecting his request to submit to oversight on admissions, hiring, and political slant.



"And if Harvard cannot verify it is in full compliance with its reporting requirements, the university will lose the privilege of enrolling foreign students," read the Department of Homeland Security statement.



AFP