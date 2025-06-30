Judge Halawi questions advisor to former Economy Minister Amin Salam in embezzlement and money laundering case

30-06-2025 | 09:14
Judge Halawi questions advisor to former Economy Minister Amin Salam in embezzlement and money laundering case

Fadi Tamim, an advisor to former Economy Minister Amin Salam, is under investigation by Beirut's First Investigative Judge, Bilal Halawi, for suspected embezzlement of public funds, as well as forgery and money laundering, according to the National News Agency. 

As of now, the judge has refrained from issuing a detention order or releasing Tamim on bail, as the interrogation is still ongoing and awaiting the arrival of other defendants.

Judge Halawi also heard testimony from two witnesses in the case. He is set to question Elie Abboud, head of the Association of Certified Public Accountants and a defendant in the case, on Tuesday and will hear from representatives of insurance companies as witnesses.

