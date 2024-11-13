Egypt’s Ambassador to Lebanon tells LBCI: FM’s visit aims to support ceasefire efforts, reaffirms Egypt’s commitment to Lebanon

Egypt's Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, in an interview with LBCI, highlighted the importance of Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty's visit to Lebanon, stating that the trip comes at a critical time given current regional developments.



The ambassador emphasized that Egypt and the wider Islamic world support a swift ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza, stressing that Abdelatty's visit aims to underscore this stance.



The ambassador also underscored Egypt's commitment to implementing United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701, which calls for a ceasefire and cessation of hostilities in Lebanon, and to establishing mechanisms that ensure compliance by all parties involved.



According to the ambassador, the visit is an opportunity for Egypt to reaffirm its solidarity with Lebanon and gather a firsthand understanding of the current situation through discussions with Lebanese officials.



He noted that recent U.S. statements supporting a ceasefire are encouraging but stressed the importance of seeing tangible action to substantiate these statements.



On the Lebanese political front, the ambassador emphasized that while electing a new president remains critical, achieving a ceasefire is an equally imperative priority, asserting that Egypt does not prioritize one issue over the other.