Casualty toll rises to 3,365 as Israeli airstrikes kill 78 in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-11-13 | 11:04
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Casualty toll rises to 3,365 as Israeli airstrikes kill 78 in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Casualty toll rises to 3,365 as Israeli airstrikes kill 78 in Lebanon

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Ministry of Public Health released its daily report on the casualties and impact of the ongoing Israeli assault on Lebanon. According to the report, Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, resulted in 78 deaths and 122 injuries.

Since the beginning of the conflict, the total number of casualties has reached 3,365 killed and 14,344 wounded.
 
May be a graphic of map and text

Lebanon News

Israel

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Ministry of Public Health

PHEOC

LBCI Next
Israeli drone strike hits building in Aramoun, Aley District, with reports of casualties (Video)
Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Israeli army claims targeting several Hezbollah commanders responsible for attacks in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli forces in Maroun El Ras, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
14:41

Hezbollah: Over 100 Israeli soldiers killed, 1,000 wounded since start of ground operations in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
11:52

Israeli military says heavy barrage of rockets fired from Lebanon at Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
11:16

Israel defense minister vows no let-up in war on Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

PM Mikati affirms Lebanon's rejection of any conditions that exceed Resolution 1701 in meeting Egypt’s Abdelatty

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Hezbollah says launched drone attack on Israeli military HQ in Tel Aviv

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:53

Israeli brigade commander claims many tasks in southern Lebanon remain unfinished

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:41

Disagreement over timing of Lebanese Army deployment south of Litani River in negotiations

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:43

US official says Israeli Minister's meetings in Washington on Lebanon ceasefire were 'fruitful'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon in the last 24 hours kill 558, including 50 children: Health Minister Firas Abiad

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:27

US envoy Amos Hochstein 'hopeful' for ceasefire agreement in Lebanon soon: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:29

Israeli army claims targeting several Hezbollah commanders responsible for attacks in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

Israel's army claims new airstrikes target Hezbollah sites in Beirut’s southern suburbs: Spokesperson

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:19

Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:46

Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:55

Renewed Israeli strikes target Beirut’s southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:26

Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs as casualties in Lebanon climb (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:55

Israeli army issues evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More