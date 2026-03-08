Lebanese health ministry says death toll from Israeli strikes up to 394

Israeli strikes on Lebanon have killed 394 people in the past week, including 83 children and 42 women, the country's health minister said Sunday.



Rakan Nassereddine also said at a press conference that nine rescue workers were among the dead, condemning attacks on medical teams and ambulances.



A previous toll announced on Saturday by the minister had put the number of dead at 294 since Lebanon was drawn into the regional war last Monday between Iran, Israel and the United States.



AFP