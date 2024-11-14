UNIFIL: Peacekeepers fired upon near South Lebanon's Qalaouiyeh, investigation underway

Lebanon News
2024-11-14 | 12:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UNIFIL: Peacekeepers fired upon near South Lebanon&#39;s Qalaouiyeh, investigation underway
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
UNIFIL: Peacekeepers fired upon near South Lebanon's Qalaouiyeh, investigation underway

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) issued a statement indicating that a peacekeeping patrol was fired upon early Thursday morning near the southern town of Qalaouiyeh after discovering an ammunition cache along the roadside. 

The peacekeepers notified the Lebanese Armed Forces after the discovery and continued their planned route. Shortly after, they stopped to clear debris from the road. 

Still, upon returning to their vehicles, they were shot at by two or three unidentified assailants, who fired approximately 30 rounds at the peacekeepers.

UNIFIL stated that the peacekeepers responded by returning fire from their vehicles and then proceeded to safety. 

Fortunately, no injuries or damage to the vehicles were reported. The peacekeeping force clarified that it was unclear if the discovery of the ammunition cache was directly related to the attack, and an investigation into the incident has been launched.

In its statement, UNIFIL emphasized that peacekeepers must never be targeted, calling the shooting a blatant violation of international law and United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701. 

The mission reminded Lebanese authorities of their responsibility to ensure the safety and security of peacekeepers performing critical duties on Lebanese soil. 

UNIFIL has requested that Lebanese authorities conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Despite these challenges, UNIFIL confirmed that its peacekeepers would remain in their positions, monitoring and reporting violations of Resolution 1701 with complete impartiality.

Lebanon News

UNIFIL

Peacekeepers

Fired

South Lebanon

Qalaouiyeh

Investigation

LBCI Next
Ten rockets fired from Lebanon toward Upper Galilee, some intercepted: Israeli army reports
Hezbollah announces rocket strikes on Israeli forces near Odaisseh and Sasa
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

UNIFIL: Peacekeepers withdraw from a Dhayra site in South Lebanon after Israeli forces open fire

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

UNIFIL base hit again by Israeli shelling in Naqoura, South Lebanon, two peacekeepers wounded

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:36

Lebanese FM meets UN peacekeeping official to discuss South Lebanon and UNIFIL's role

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:42

UN Security Council denounces attacks on UNIFIL peacekeepers in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:52

Israel-Hezbollah fighting cost Lebanon $8.5 billion: World Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:22

Baalbek-Hermel governor: 12 Civil Defense members killed in Israeli strike on center in Douris

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:22

Baalbek-Hermel governor: 12 Civil Defense members killed in Israeli strike on center in Douris

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:08

Updated toll from Israeli strikes on Al-Shaab neighborhood in Baalbek: Eight killed, including five women

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-19

Lufthansa extends suspension of Mideast flights

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-24

Haaretz: 40,000 fighters from Syria, Iraq, Yemen arrive in Golan, await Nasrallah's call

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-05

Divided Israeli leadership weighs preemptive strike against Iran amid rising tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:08

Updated toll from Israeli strikes on Al-Shaab neighborhood in Baalbek: Eight killed, including five women

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:22

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:37

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Chouaifet El Aamroussieh and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:38

Israel starts striking South Lebanon's Nabatieh El Tahta shortly after the evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:35

Israel's military posts evacuation warning for Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:24

Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs hit by Israeli airstrikes following evacuation order

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Israel's army warns Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs to evacuate immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to Haret Hreik and Borj El Brajneh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:12

Israeli strikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs for a third day following evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:15

Israel's Adraee urges Nabatieh El Tahta residents in South Lebanon to evacuate immediately

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More