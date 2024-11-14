News
UNIFIL: Peacekeepers fired upon near South Lebanon's Qalaouiyeh, investigation underway
Lebanon News
2024-11-14 | 12:33
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UNIFIL: Peacekeepers fired upon near South Lebanon's Qalaouiyeh, investigation underway
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) issued a statement indicating that a peacekeeping patrol was fired upon early Thursday morning near the southern town of Qalaouiyeh after discovering an ammunition cache along the roadside.
The peacekeepers notified the Lebanese Armed Forces after the discovery and continued their planned route. Shortly after, they stopped to clear debris from the road.
Still, upon returning to their vehicles, they were shot at by two or three unidentified assailants, who fired approximately 30 rounds at the peacekeepers.
UNIFIL stated that the peacekeepers responded by returning fire from their vehicles and then proceeded to safety.
Fortunately, no injuries or damage to the vehicles were reported. The peacekeeping force clarified that it was unclear if the discovery of the ammunition cache was directly related to the attack, and an investigation into the incident has been launched.
In its statement, UNIFIL emphasized that peacekeepers must never be targeted, calling the shooting a blatant violation of international law and United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.
The mission reminded Lebanese authorities of their responsibility to ensure the safety and security of peacekeepers performing critical duties on Lebanese soil.
UNIFIL has requested that Lebanese authorities conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and bring the perpetrators to justice.
Despite these challenges, UNIFIL confirmed that its peacekeepers would remain in their positions, monitoring and reporting violations of Resolution 1701 with complete impartiality.
Lebanon News
UNIFIL
Peacekeepers
Fired
South Lebanon
Qalaouiyeh
Investigation
