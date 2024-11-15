French peacekeeper dies in UNIFIL convoy accident near Chamaa village: Statement

Lebanon News
2024-11-15 | 13:39
High views
French peacekeeper dies in UNIFIL convoy accident near Chamaa village: Statement

In a statement, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) confirmed the death of a peacekeeper in a road accident. 

It affirmed that on Friday morning, a peacekeeping convoy headed to UNIFIL Headquarters in Naqoura was involved in a road accident along the coastal road near the village of Chamaa.

"Unfortunately, one French peacekeeper died, and three others sustained light injuries in the accident," UNIFIL said.

It further noted that UNIFIL medical personnel and the Lebanese Red Cross attended to the casualties on-site.

"On behalf of the entire UNIFIL family, Head of Mission and Force Commander Lt. Gen. Aroldo Lázaro extends his deepest condolences to the family during this difficult time," expressing "his earnest wishes for the swift and full recovery of those who were injured."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

United Nations

UNIFIL

Peacekeeper

Accident

Israel’s army claims attack on Hezbollah’s Radwan Force command centers in Lebanon’s Nabatieh
Israel-Hezbollah fighting cost Lebanon $8.5 billion: World Bank
