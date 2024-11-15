French peacekeeper dies in UNIFIL convoy accident near Chamaa village: Statement

UNIFIL statement on the death of a peacekeeper in a road accident (15 November 2024):
This morning, a UNIFIL convoy headed to UNIFIL Headquarters in Naqoura was involved in a road accident along the coastal road, near the village of Shama.
— UNIFIL (@UNIFIL_) November 15, 2024
UNIFIL statement on the death of a peacekeeper in a road accident (15 November 2024):
This morning, a UNIFIL convoy headed to UNIFIL Headquarters in Naqoura was involved in a road accident along the coastal road, near the village of Shama.