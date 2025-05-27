EU chief Ursula von der Leyen denounced as "abhorrent" Israel's deadly wave of strikes on civilian facilities in Gaza including a school-turned-shelter, during a call with Jordan's King Abdullah II on Tuesday.



"The expansion of Israel's military operations in Gaza targeting civilian infrastructure, among them a school that served as a shelter for displaced Palestinian families, killing civilians, including children, is abhorrent," von der Leyen said, according to a European Commission readout of the call.



AFP