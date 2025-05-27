EU chief slams Israel's 'abhorrent' strikes on Gaza civilian sites

Israel-Gaza War Updates
27-05-2025 | 07:37
High views
EU chief slams Israel&#39;s &#39;abhorrent&#39; strikes on Gaza civilian sites
0min
EU chief slams Israel's 'abhorrent' strikes on Gaza civilian sites

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen denounced as "abhorrent" Israel's deadly wave of strikes on civilian facilities in Gaza including a school-turned-shelter, during a call with Jordan's King Abdullah II on Tuesday.

"The expansion of Israel's military operations in Gaza targeting civilian infrastructure, among them a school that served as a shelter for displaced Palestinian families, killing civilians, including children, is abhorrent," von der Leyen said, according to a European Commission readout of the call.

AFP
Germany shifts tone on Israel over 'incomprehensible' Gaza carnage
Palestinian official says Hamas agrees to Gaza proposal, Israel dismisses it
