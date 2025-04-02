News
Massive fire destroys Syrian refugee tents in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
02-04-2025 | 12:41
Massive fire destroys Syrian refugee tents in southern Lebanon
A massive fire broke out in a cluster of tents housing Syrian refugees in the area behind the Lebanese Red Cross center in Shawakir, east of Tyre, according to the National News Agency.
The cause of the fire remains unknown, but the blaze completely destroyed all the tents.
Firefighters rushed to the scene to contain the flames.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Fire
Refugees
Tents
