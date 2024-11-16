Hezbollah: Drone salvo targets Shayetet 13 naval unit headquarters in Atlit base, south of Haifa

2024-11-16 | 06:09
Hezbollah: Drone salvo targets Shayetet 13 naval unit headquarters in Atlit base, south of Haifa
Hezbollah: Drone salvo targets Shayetet 13 naval unit headquarters in Atlit base, south of Haifa

In a statement, Hezbollah announced it launched an attack using a salvo of drones on the headquarters of the Israeli Shayetet 13 naval commando unit, located at the Atlit base south of Haifa.

