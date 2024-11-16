King Salman Humanitarian Aid Center distributes winter clothing in Tripoli

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continued implementing the "Kanaf 3" project for 2024 in Tripoli, northern Lebanon.



As part of the initiative, winter clothing was distributed to children, including orphans and those with special needs. The distribution took place at a specialized clothing store collaborating with the center in Tripoli.



The project has benefited 350 children from Syrian refugee communities and Lebanese residents in the Danniyeh district.