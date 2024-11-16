Hezbollah says it hit Israeli tank in Chamaa, South Lebanon

Hezbollah said it hit an Israeli tank in South Lebanon Saturday near the Chamaa village around five kilometers from the border with Israel.



Hezbollah fighters targeted "a Merkava tank on the eastern outskirts of the village of Chamaa with a guided missile, causing it to catch fire," the Iran-backed group said in a statement.



Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA) had reported on Saturday morning that Israeli troops "renewed their incursion towards the outskirts" of Chamaa.





AFP