Israel orders immediate evacuation for residents of South Lebanon areas: Army spokesperson

The Israeli army, on Sunday, reiterated its call for residents in parts of southern Lebanon to evacuate "for their safety."



In a post on X, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee warned the residents of Kfarhamam, Kfarchouba, Borj El Mlouk, Khiam, Blat, Dibbine, Arnoun, Yohmor, Deir Seryan, Taybeh, Qsaybeh, Mazraat Kauthariyet El Rez, Houmayri, Matriyet Shumar, and Kfar Tebnin, to "evacuate your homes immediately and head to the area north of the Awali River. To ensure your safety, evacuation should be done without delay."



"Anyone found near Hezbollah members, facilities, or weapons is putting their life at risk," he said, adding: "You are prohibited from heading south. Any movement towards the south may endanger your life. We will inform you of the appropriate time to return to your homes once conditions permit."