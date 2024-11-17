News
Israel attacks Lebanese Army post in Al-Mari, Hasbaya District
Lebanon News
2024-11-17 | 08:59
Israel attacks Lebanese Army post in Al-Mari, Hasbaya District
A Lebanese Army post in Al-Mari, located in the Hasbaya District, was targeted in an Israeli attack, resulting in casualties.
According to the Lebanese Army, the attack killed one soldier and injured three others, one of them in critical condition.
The Lebanese Army later updated that a second soldier had been killed after being injured in the attack.
Lebanon News
Israel
Attack
Lebanon
Army
Al Mari
Hasbaya
