Avichay Adraee says Israeli artillery supports ground forces to cross into Lebanese territory

The Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed in a post on X that Israeli artillery forces, part of the 282nd Artillery Brigade, have been operating on the northern border over the past few months, targeting Hezbollah positions to support ground forces during their operations.



Adraee stated, ''As part of the ongoing ground operation against new objectives, artillery batteries from the brigade crossed into Lebanese territory and began conducting artillery strikes from within Lebanon.''



He continued, ''The aim is to expand the bombardment range and provide artillery support for the troops engaged in ground maneuvers, directing heavy fire at the combat zones.''



Adraee claimed, ''Since the start of the ground operation, the artillery forces have targeted thousands of objectives, including weapons depots, Hezbollah command centers, operational apartments for militants, and rocket-launching sites aimed at Israeli territory, along with other targets.''



He concluded, ''The forces have also killed hundreds of militants and destroyed numerous Hezbollah infrastructures that support infantry units operating inside Lebanon.''

قوات المدفعية تساند القوات الميدانية: بطاريات المدفعية دخلت القتال داخل الأراضي اللبنانية



🔸قوات اللواء 282 مدفعية تقاتل على الحدود الشمالية على مدار الأشهر الأخيرة وتهاجم أهدافًا لدعم القوات البرية خلال عملياتها.



🔸نظرًا للعملية البرية في أهداف جديدة اجتازت قوات بطارية مدفعية… pic.twitter.com/lHoCNBD2OJ — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 17, 2024