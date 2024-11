Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army's spokesperson, claimed on X that Israeli warplanes targeted and killed Mohammad Afif, Hezbollah's Media Official, who also served as the group's spokesperson.



Adraee stated that the operation was conducted with precise intelligence from the Israeli military intelligence directorate.



He added, "Israeli Air Force fighter jets carried out a precision strike today in the Beirut area, killing Mohammad Afif, Hezbollah's Media Official and spokesperson for the organization."



Adraee continued, "In his role, Afif directed Hezbollah operatives in the field to obtain operational footage and received instructions from senior leaders of Hezbollah's military wing regarding the endorsement of military actions, including the drone attack on the residence of the Israeli Prime Minister in Caesarea on October 19."



Adraee emphasized, "Afif's role demonstrates his direct involvement in Hezbollah's military activities against Israel."



He further claimed, "Afif directed messages disseminated through Lebanese media, showcasing terrorist activities against Israeli civilians and Israel forces. He aimed to bolster Hezbollah's image, raise the morale of its operatives, and employ psychological warfare against the Israeli public."