Trump en route to Rome on first international trip of his second term

Donald Trump flew to Rome on Friday to attend Pope Francis' funeral, where he will face dozens of foreign leaders amid an escalating trade war he has unleashed and tense negotiations over global conflicts.



The U.S. president, who is making his first international trip since his inauguration on January 20, is scheduled to arrive in the Italian capital around 10:50 p.m. local time and hold several bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the funeral.



Trump is accompanied by his wife, First Lady Melania.



AFP