Kuwait delivers 40 tons of aid to Lebanon

A Kuwaiti military plane landed at Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport Monday morning, continuing Kuwait's airlift initiative to support the Lebanese people. The aircraft carried 40 tons of humanitarian and relief aid provided by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society.



The plane was received at the airport's airbase by Abdallah Chahine, the chargé d'affaires at the Kuwaiti Embassy in Lebanon, along with a delegation from the embassy and representatives from the Lebanese Red Cross, which received the shipment delivery.



At the airport, Chahine emphasized Kuwait's commitment to alleviating Lebanon's escalating displacement crisis.



He stated, "Today's 40-ton shipment, part of the fourth air force delivery, includes shelter and food aid provided by the Kuwait Red Crescent Society to the Lebanese Red Cross. This is in coordination with relevant authorities in Lebanon to ease the burdens of this growing crisis."



Chahine added that the first shipment was delivered to Lebanon's Health Ministry, while the second and third were handed over to the Higher Relief Council.