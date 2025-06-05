Iran 'strongly' condemns US veto of UN Gaza ceasefire resolution

Iran on Thursday "strongly" condemned the United States for vetoing a United Nations Security Council resolution that called for an immediate ceasefire and full humanitarian access in Gaza.



Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said in a statement that the U.S. move to block the resolution, which was supported by 14 of the 15 members of the council, demonstrated "the country's complicity in the crimes of the Zionist regime (Israel) and strongly condemned it."

AFP