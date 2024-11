The Israeli army claimed to have destroyed dozens of rocket launch platforms, rockets, and military equipment in South Lebanon, in areas "responsible for launching hundreds of projectiles toward Israel."



Israel's army spokesperson Avichay Adraee alleged that the military revealed that its forces have been conducting operations in urban, rugged, and mountainous terrains where underground and above-ground facilities were used to store and launch weapons.



"These facilities included multi-barrel rocket launchers, mortar shells, and large quantities of ammunition, utilized for repeated attacks over the past year," he claimed.



"During one of the operations, soldiers discovered a Hezbollah underground facility spanning dozens of meters. This infrastructure reportedly included living quarters, a kitchen stocked with food supplies, and storage areas for various types of weaponry," Adraee asserted.



The army allegedly destroyed the facility while documenting the operation.

