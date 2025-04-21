Lebanon declares three days of mourning for late Pope Francis

21-04-2025 | 09:26
Lebanon declares three days of mourning for late Pope Francis
0min
Lebanon declares three days of mourning for late Pope Francis

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam declared a three-day official mourning period in Lebanon following the death of Pope Francis. The mourning will begin immediately and continue through Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

As part of the declaration, flags will be flown at half-mast on all government buildings, public institutions, and municipalities. 

Radio and television stations have been asked to adjust their programming to reflect the solemn occasion. The same measures will also be observed on the day of prayer and the Pope's funeral.

