Updated toll from Israeli strike: Five killed and 24 wounded in Beirut's Zokak El-Blat
Lebanon News
2024-11-18 | 13:22
Updated toll from Israeli strike: Five killed and 24 wounded in Beirut's Zokak El-Blat
The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of Lebanon's Health Ministry updated the toll from Israel's airstrike on Zokak El-Blat in Beirut, resulting in five people killed and 24 others wounded.
Lebanon News
Latest News
0
Middle East News
15:16
Tel Aviv suburb hit by large rocket, Israeli police claim
0
Middle East News
15:00
Israel escalates strikes in Lebanon, including capital Beirut, to pressure Hezbollah: Axios
0
Middle East News
14:29
Gaza ministry says over 20 killed in aid-looter security operation
0
Middle East News
13:58
Four blasts hit Tel Aviv; Israeli Air Force reportedly intercepts incoming missile from Lebanon (Video)
0
Middle East News
15:00
Israel escalates strikes in Lebanon, including capital Beirut, to pressure Hezbollah: Axios
0
Lebanon News
13:47
US envoy Amos Hochstein set to depart for Lebanon, arriving Tuesday morning: LBCI sources
0
Middle East News
13:22
Netanyahu says Israel will operate against Hezbollah even with Lebanon truce deal: AFP reports
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:15
Bint Jbeil, Chamaa, Khiam, and beyond: Israel pushes deep into South Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-08-26
UN aid operations in Gaza halted after Israel's evacuation orders
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-17
Israel's offensive escalates with fierce clashes in South Lebanon, eyes 'strategic encirclement' of Bint Jbeil
0
Middle East News
2024-10-21
Israeli media: Air traffic halted at Ben Gurion Airport for security concerns; 123 soldiers injured on Lebanon and Gaza fronts
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-07
Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: Linking south Lebanon to presidential election is inaccurate
0
Lebanon News
01:51
Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-10
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
1
Lebanon News
15:55
Sources confirm to LBCI: Lebanon has informed Washington of its agreement to the proposed ceasefire. Amos Hochstein is set to arrive in Beirut on Tuesday to revisit certain terms of the proposal to ensure they align with the Lebanese Constitution.
2
Lebanon News
11:40
Israeli airstrike targets Zokak El-Blat in Beirut (Video)
3
Lebanon News
15:32
Lebanon's response to ceasefire proposal positive, awaiting Amos Hochstein's visit for final review of agreement
4
Lebanon News
15:23
Hezbollah submits response to US draft proposal ahead of Amos Hochstein's potential visit to Beirut
5
Middle East News
13:58
Four blasts hit Tel Aviv; Israeli Air Force reportedly intercepts incoming missile from Lebanon (Video)
6
Lebanon News
15:41
MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: At war's end, we must avoid repeating mistakes; Hezbollah must become a political party
7
Lebanon News
10:04
Hochstein informs Speaker Berri of postponing his visit to Lebanon: Axios
8
Lebanon News
02:57
Gantz says agreement with Lebanon must ensure Israel's freedom of action
