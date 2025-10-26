News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
16
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Syria's Sharaa to attend Riyadh investment conference this week: Sources tell Reuters
Middle East News
26-10-2025 | 11:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Syria's Sharaa to attend Riyadh investment conference this week: Sources tell Reuters
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa will attend the annual Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh this week, two people familiar with the matter said, in his latest effort to put Syria back on the world stage after 14 years of war.
Sharaa is set to address the event - Saudi Arabia's flagship investment conference - on Tuesday, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The Syrian presidency and the Saudi government's media office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Reuters
Middle East News
Syria
Ahmed al-Sharaa
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh
Investment
Conference
Reuters
Next
Netanyahu says Israel will determine which international forces are unacceptable
Syria signs agreement to land first international submarine cable
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-09-26
Israel-Syria talks hit snag over humanitarian corridor: Sources tell Reuters
Middle East News
2025-09-26
Israel-Syria talks hit snag over humanitarian corridor: Sources tell Reuters
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-03
Ireland poised to blunt sanctions on Israel under corporate pressure: Sources tell Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-03
Ireland poised to blunt sanctions on Israel under corporate pressure: Sources tell Reuters
0
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Hamas ceasefire negotiation delegation in Doha survived Israeli attack: Sources tell Reuters
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Hamas ceasefire negotiation delegation in Doha survived Israeli attack: Sources tell Reuters
0
Middle East News
2025-09-22
Sharaa to become first Syrian leader to attend UN meetings since 1967
Middle East News
2025-09-22
Sharaa to become first Syrian leader to attend UN meetings since 1967
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
11:09
Two workers killed in pipeline fire at Iraq's Zubair oilfield: Officials
Middle East News
11:09
Two workers killed in pipeline fire at Iraq's Zubair oilfield: Officials
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:36
Israel allows Red Cross, Egyptian teams into Gaza as search for hostage bodies widens
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:36
Israel allows Red Cross, Egyptian teams into Gaza as search for hostage bodies widens
0
Middle East News
09:55
Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals 85% complete, says minister
Middle East News
09:55
Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals 85% complete, says minister
0
Middle East News
07:28
Netanyahu says Israel needs no approval to strike foes
Middle East News
07:28
Netanyahu says Israel needs no approval to strike foes
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-10
Syria suspends work of Lebanese-Syrian Higher Council
Lebanon News
2025-10-10
Syria suspends work of Lebanese-Syrian Higher Council
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-24
From near-death to hope: Lebanese neurosurgeon defies odds to save critically injured toddler
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-24
From near-death to hope: Lebanese neurosurgeon defies odds to save critically injured toddler
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-25
From Kiryat Gat: US base oversees Gaza ceasefire and Trump plan
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-25
From Kiryat Gat: US base oversees Gaza ceasefire and Trump plan
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-23
Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun congratulates Saudi Arabia on National Day
Lebanon News
2025-09-23
Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun congratulates Saudi Arabia on National Day
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:56
LBCI sources: Morgan Ortagus currently in Israel, heading to Lebanon Monday
Lebanon News
13:56
LBCI sources: Morgan Ortagus currently in Israel, heading to Lebanon Monday
2
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli strike kills one in South Lebanon's Nabi Chit
Lebanon News
08:32
Israeli strike kills one in South Lebanon's Nabi Chit
3
Lebanon News
10:50
Israeli strikes target Bodai in Bekaa
Lebanon News
10:50
Israeli strikes target Bodai in Bekaa
4
Middle East News
07:28
Netanyahu says Israel needs no approval to strike foes
Middle East News
07:28
Netanyahu says Israel needs no approval to strike foes
5
Lebanon News
11:20
Israel strikes Hfeir in Western Baalbek
Lebanon News
11:20
Israel strikes Hfeir in Western Baalbek
6
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:05
Netanyahu says Israel will determine which international forces are unacceptable
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:05
Netanyahu says Israel will determine which international forces are unacceptable
7
Middle East News
07:10
Kurdish PKK militants announce withdrawal from Turkey as part of disarmament
Middle East News
07:10
Kurdish PKK militants announce withdrawal from Turkey as part of disarmament
8
World News
10:00
Suspects in Louvre jewel heist arrested near Paris: Prosecutor
World News
10:00
Suspects in Louvre jewel heist arrested near Paris: Prosecutor
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More