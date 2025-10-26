Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa will attend the annual Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh this week, two people familiar with the matter said, in his latest effort to put Syria back on the world stage after 14 years of war.



Sharaa is set to address the event - Saudi Arabia's flagship investment conference - on Tuesday, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The Syrian presidency and the Saudi government's media office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.





Reuters