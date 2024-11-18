Death toll rises in Israeli strike on Beirut’s Zokak El-Blat: Health ministry shares updated count

An Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s Zokak El-Blat neighborhood has killed at least five people, according to a second updated count from Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health.



The ministry reported that remains recovered from the site are still being identified, suggesting the death toll could rise. Two individuals are still missing, while 31 others were injured in the attack.