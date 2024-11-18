Death toll rises in Israeli strike on Beirut’s Zokak El-Blat: Health ministry shares updated count

Lebanon News
2024-11-18 | 17:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Death toll rises in Israeli strike on Beirut’s Zokak El-Blat: Health ministry shares updated count
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Death toll rises in Israeli strike on Beirut’s Zokak El-Blat: Health ministry shares updated count

An Israeli airstrike on Beirut’s Zokak El-Blat neighborhood has killed at least five people, according to a second updated count from Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health.  

The ministry reported that remains recovered from the site are still being identified, suggesting the death toll could rise. Two individuals are still missing, while 31 others were injured in the attack.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Death Toll

Israel

Beirut

Zokak El-Blat

LBCI Next
Kuwait delivers 40 tons of aid to Lebanon
Labor Minister: Berri will convey Lebanon's positive stance to U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
15:00

Israel escalates strikes in Lebanon, including capital Beirut, to pressure Hezbollah: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:22

Updated toll from Israeli strike: Five killed and 24 wounded in Beirut's Zokak El-Blat

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:36

Initial toll: Four killed and 18 wounded due to Israeli strike on Beirut's Zokak El-Blat

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Israeli airstrike targets Zokak El-Blat in Beirut (Video)

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:17

Hezbollah announces series of attacks targeting Israeli forces and settlements

LBCI
World News
18:09

G20 calls for ceasefires in Gaza, Lebanon: Joint statement

LBCI
Middle East News
17:14

US Central Command, not UNIFIL, to oversee Hezbollah under new proposal: Sources allege

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:48

Lebanon, Hezbollah agree to US proposal for ceasefire with Israel, Lebanese official tells Reuters

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Amos Hochstein's Beirut visit in flux as US seeks clarity on Lebanon's ceasefire stance – the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-03

Israeli army spokesperson issues new evacuation order to Beirut's southern suburbs residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-15

Lebanon's Berri commenting on US proposal affirms: No to Israeli army movement, no to foreign forces

LBCI
World News
2024-10-13

Taiwan says 'convoys' of China coast guard ships detected around island

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:51

Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Israeli airstrike targets Zokak El-Blat in Beirut (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
13:58

Four blasts hit Tel Aviv; Israeli Air Force reportedly intercepts incoming missile from Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:48

Lebanon, Hezbollah agree to US proposal for ceasefire with Israel, Lebanese official tells Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:08

Lebanese Army's four-phase deployment plan: Israel to withdraw within seven days under proposed ceasefire deal

LBCI
Middle East News
13:22

Netanyahu says Israel will operate against Hezbollah even with Lebanon truce deal: AFP reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:04

Hochstein informs Speaker Berri of postponing his visit to Lebanon: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:57

Gantz says agreement with Lebanon must ensure Israel's freedom of action

LBCI
Middle East News
15:00

Israel escalates strikes in Lebanon, including capital Beirut, to pressure Hezbollah: Axios

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More