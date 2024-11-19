Hochstein says "this is a moment of decision making," following 'constructive meeting with Berri'

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein expressed optimism following his latest discussions in Beirut, indicating significant progress in narrowing the gaps between Lebanon and Israel toward resolving the ongoing conflict.



"Since my last trip to Beirut a few weeks ago, we have had very constructive talks with Speaker Nabih Berri, and we have continued to narrow the gaps through discussions over the last few weeks. Specifically, today we made significant progress," Hochstein stated after his meeting with Parliament Speaker Berri.



Hochstein emphasized the critical timing of the negotiations.



"I came back because we have a real opportunity to bring this conflict to an end. This is a moment of decision-making. I'm here in Beirut to facilitate that decision, but ultimately, it's up to the parties to reach a conclusion to this conflict. It is now within our grasp. As the window is open, I hope the coming days yield a resolute decision," he said.



While avoiding public questions to maintain the confidentiality of the talks, Hochstein noted his commitment to facilitating a resolution. He highlighted the constructive nature of the discussions with Speaker Berri and revealed plans for additional meetings with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati and other officials.



"I’m committed to doing everything I can to work with the government here in Lebanon and Israel to bring this conflict to a close," Hochstein reiterated.