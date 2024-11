An airstrike targeted a house in the southern Lebanese town of Sarafand, near a Lebanese army military point, resulting in multiple injuries.



The airstrike marks the latest in a series of military actions as tensions continue to escalate across Lebanon.

Following the targeting, the Ministry of Public Health, in an initial update, reported that eight people were injured, including civilians in the surrounding areas.



Meanwhile, the Lebanese army confirmed that Israeli forces targeted an army center in Sarafand, killing three soldiers.