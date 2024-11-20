A Hezbollah official said on Wednesday that any U.S.-brokered ceasefire deal between the group and Israel must end fighting swiftly and must preserve Lebanon’s sovereignty, an apparent reference to Israel’s stance that it will keep striking the group even with a truce in place.



Speaking to Al-Manar TV, Mahmoud Qamati said that he was neither overly optimistic nor overly pessimistic about the prospects of a truce.



Reuters