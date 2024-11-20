News
Lebanon, US weigh displaced return and new roles in Resolution 1701 monitoring, LBCI sources reveal
Lebanon News
2024-11-20 | 05:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon, US weigh displaced return and new roles in Resolution 1701 monitoring, LBCI sources reveal
Sources told LBCI that one of the points under discussion between the U.S. and Lebanese delegations is the timeline for the return of displaced Lebanese to their homes. This issue is also part of the broader negotiations on practical steps and phases for implementing a ceasefire agreement.
Another unresolved point is the inclusion of new members in the committee tasked with monitoring the implementation of Resolution 1701. Adding new members would require amending the resolution at the United Nations Security Council.
Discussions are underway to establish a mechanism that would allow France and the United States to participate in the committee through an official invitation, the sources stated.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
United States
Resolution 1701
United Nations
Security Council
