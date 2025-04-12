Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Pakistan

12-04-2025 | 04:24

Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Pakistan

An earthquake of magnitude 5 struck Pakistan on Saturday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 39 km (24 miles), EMSC said.


Reuters
 

