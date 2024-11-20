News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon files complaint with UN Security Council over Israeli attacks on Civil Defense
Lebanon News
2024-11-20 | 07:07
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon files complaint with UN Security Council over Israeli attacks on Civil Defense
The Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry instructed the Permanent Mission of Lebanon to the United Nations in New York to file a complaint with the Security Council in response to Israel's "repeated and deliberate" targeting of Lebanese Civil Defense personnel, centers, and vehicles.
In a statement posted Wednesday, the ministry noted that the attacks have resulted in 27 fatalities and 76 injuries, in addition to the partial or complete destruction of 32 Civil Defense centers and 45 vehicles.
Lebanon's complaint highlighted that Israel's targeting of Civil Defense personnel while they were performing their humanitarian duties and preventing them from carrying out relief operations on multiple occasions has hindered critical tasks, such as evacuating residents from dangerous areas and providing immediate assistance to victims.
"This further endangers civilian lives," it said.
The ministry stated that such actions constitute a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and amount to war crimes, requiring "condemnation and accountability."
Lebanon urged the Council's member states to take a firm stance in condemning Israel's attacks on Civil Defense, as well as health and relief institutions in Lebanon.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Complaint
UN
Security Council
Israel
Attacks
Civil Defense
Next
Hochstein says "the meeting today built on yesterday's discussions and made further progress"
Israel's army claims weekend airstrike killed two Hezbollah commanders
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Lebanon files complaint with UN over Israeli attacks on UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Lebanon files complaint with UN over Israeli attacks on UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-17
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli cyber attack, prepares complaint to UN Security Council
Lebanon News
2024-09-17
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry condemns Israeli cyber attack, prepares complaint to UN Security Council
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-09
Lebanon's PM Mikati to UN Security Council Ambassadors: Calls for more effective measures to address Israeli violations and attacks
Lebanon News
2024-09-09
Lebanon's PM Mikati to UN Security Council Ambassadors: Calls for more effective measures to address Israeli violations and attacks
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Lebanon files new complaint to UN over Israel's aggression
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Lebanon files new complaint to UN over Israel's aggression
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
10:31
Yedioth Ahronoth publishes ceasefire draft agreement discussed in Lebanon
Middle East News
10:31
Yedioth Ahronoth publishes ceasefire draft agreement discussed in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
10:29
Fierce clashes and Israeli attempts to advance in South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
10:29
Fierce clashes and Israeli attempts to advance in South Lebanon: NNA
0
Lebanon News
09:45
Israel says any Lebanon deal must grant it 'freedom to act' against Hezbollah
Lebanon News
09:45
Israel says any Lebanon deal must grant it 'freedom to act' against Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
09:23
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel should expect our response to Mohammad Afif's assassination to be in central Tel Aviv
Lebanon News
09:23
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel should expect our response to Mohammad Afif's assassination to be in central Tel Aviv
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
04:21
France says window of opportunity 'open' for Lebanon ceasefire
World News
04:21
France says window of opportunity 'open' for Lebanon ceasefire
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Hezbollah targets Israeli military forces in Khiam, South Lebanon, with four rocket salvos
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Hezbollah targets Israeli military forces in Khiam, South Lebanon, with four rocket salvos
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
Israeli army shares video of captured Hezbollah member
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
Israeli army shares video of captured Hezbollah member
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-14
US Envoy Amos Hochstein Urges Restraint Amid Rising Tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-14
US Envoy Amos Hochstein Urges Restraint Amid Rising Tensions
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:47
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
05:47
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
03:14
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:14
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-14
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Lebanon News
2024-11-12
Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
The psychology behind crowds at Beirut airstrike zones: Israeli warnings turn into gathering spots
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
The psychology behind crowds at Beirut airstrike zones: Israeli warnings turn into gathering spots
2
Lebanon News
13:45
Three Lebanese army soldiers killed in Israeli airstrike on Sarafand army center: Statement
Lebanon News
13:45
Three Lebanese army soldiers killed in Israeli airstrike on Sarafand army center: Statement
3
Lebanon News
02:20
US envoy Hochstein continues ceasefire talks in Lebanon; Resolution 1701 committee to include Lebanon, Israel, France, the US, and UNIFIL: LBCI sources say
Lebanon News
02:20
US envoy Hochstein continues ceasefire talks in Lebanon; Resolution 1701 committee to include Lebanon, Israel, France, the US, and UNIFIL: LBCI sources say
4
Lebanon News
13:17
Lebanese army intelligence exposes collaboration with Israel, refers Syrian to court
Lebanon News
13:17
Lebanese army intelligence exposes collaboration with Israel, refers Syrian to court
5
Lebanon News
07:14
Hochstein says "the meeting today built on yesterday's discussions and made further progress"
Lebanon News
07:14
Hochstein says "the meeting today built on yesterday's discussions and made further progress"
6
Lebanon News
02:30
Lebanese army confirms soldier killed in Israeli attack on vehicle in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:30
Lebanese army confirms soldier killed in Israeli attack on vehicle in South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
16:48
Intense clashes erupt near Kfarchouba in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
16:48
Intense clashes erupt near Kfarchouba in South Lebanon
8
World News
15:14
US seeks full Resolution 1701 implementation amid Lebanon ceasefire developments
World News
15:14
US seeks full Resolution 1701 implementation amid Lebanon ceasefire developments
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More