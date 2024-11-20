Lebanon files complaint with UN Security Council over Israeli attacks on Civil Defense

Lebanon News
2024-11-20 | 07:07
High views
Lebanon files complaint with UN Security Council over Israeli attacks on Civil Defense
2min
Lebanon files complaint with UN Security Council over Israeli attacks on Civil Defense

The Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry instructed the Permanent Mission of Lebanon to the United Nations in New York to file a complaint with the Security Council in response to Israel's "repeated and deliberate" targeting of Lebanese Civil Defense personnel, centers, and vehicles.

In a statement posted Wednesday, the ministry noted that the attacks have resulted in 27 fatalities and 76 injuries, in addition to the partial or complete destruction of 32 Civil Defense centers and 45 vehicles.  

Lebanon's complaint highlighted that Israel's targeting of Civil Defense personnel while they were performing their humanitarian duties and preventing them from carrying out relief operations on multiple occasions has hindered critical tasks, such as evacuating residents from dangerous areas and providing immediate assistance to victims. 

"This further endangers civilian lives," it said.

The ministry stated that such actions constitute a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and amount to war crimes, requiring "condemnation and accountability." 

Lebanon urged the Council's member states to take a firm stance in condemning Israel's attacks on Civil Defense, as well as health and relief institutions in Lebanon.

