Iran expulsion of nuclear inspectors would be 'escalation and miscalculation': US

The United States warned Thursday against an Iranian misstep after a senior aide to the country's supreme leader threatened to expel U.N. nuclear inspectors ahead of weekend talks with the United States.



"The threat of that kind of action, of course, is inconsistent with Iran's claims of a peaceful nuclear program," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters. "Also, expelling IAEA inspectors from Iran would be an escalation and a miscalculation on Iran's part."



AFP