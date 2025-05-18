News
Pope Leo XIV makes first tour of St Peter's Square in popemobile
World News
18-05-2025 | 03:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Pope Leo XIV makes first tour of St Peter's Square in popemobile
Pope Leo XIV made his first tour of St Peter's Square in his popemobile Sunday, smiling and waving to the crowds gathered for his inauguration mass 10 days after his election.
The Catholic Church's first U.S.-born pontiff, 69, stood in the white vehicle as it drove among tens of thousands of flag-waving and cheering pilgrims at the Vatican.
AFP
World News
Vatican City
Holy See
Pope Leo XIV
Catholic Church
