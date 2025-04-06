South Korea assembly speaker proposes revising constitution to curb presidency

06-04-2025 | 03:57
South Korea assembly speaker proposes revising constitution to curb presidency

The speaker of South Korea's parliament on Sunday proposed revising the constitution to curb presidential powers, citing public support for such a move after President Yoon Suk Yeol was ousted for declaring martial law.

"I would like to propose to the people that we should now quickly pursue constitutional revision," Woo Won-shik, the National Assembly speaker, told a press conference. "After going through the unconstitutional and illegal martial law and (then Yoon's) impeachment, the public consensus on the urgency of constitutional revision is greater than ever."

Reuters

World News

South Korea

Assembly Speaker

Constitution

Presidency

