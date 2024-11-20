Hochstein says "the meeting today built on yesterday's discussions and made further progress"

Lebanon News
2024-11-20 | 07:14
High views
Hochstein says &quot;the meeting today built on yesterday&#39;s discussions and made further progress&quot;
0min
Hochstein says "the meeting today built on yesterday's discussions and made further progress"

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein concluded his second meeting with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, signaling additional progress in discussions over a ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel.  

"The meeting today built on yesterday's discussions and made further progress," Hochstein stated. He announced his intention to travel to Israel within hours to advance negotiations.  

Hochstein refrained from providing details when asked about unresolved issues and the impact of the ongoing U.S. presidential transition.

"I know this will be disappointing to a lot of people here, but I'm not going to negotiate this in public," he noted, emphasizing the need for discretion.  

Hochstein assured the incoming administration would be fully briefed on the negotiations, reiterating President Joe Biden's commitment to an orderly power transfer. 

"There is one president at a time," he said, expressing confidence that the transition would not disrupt the process.  

Hochstein's trip to Israel represents a critical step toward potentially finalizing a ceasefire agreement.

Lebanon News

Amos Hochstein

US

Envoy

Meeting

Discussions

Progress

