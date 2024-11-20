Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel should expect our response to Mohammad Afif's assassination to be in central Tel Aviv

Lebanon News
2024-11-20 | 09:23
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Hezbollah&#39;s Naim Qassem: Israel should expect our response to Mohammad Afif&#39;s assassination to be in central Tel Aviv
3min
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel should expect our response to Mohammad Afif's assassination to be in central Tel Aviv

In a speech on Wednesday, Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem warned Israel that assassinating the group's media offical Mohammad Afif in central Beirut would have consequences. 

He stated, "The enemy attacked the heart of Lebanon's capital, Beirut, by assassinating Mohammad Afif. Israel should expect our response to be in the middle of Tel Aviv."

Speaking on Gaza's support front, he noted, "We have been committed to doing everything we can for Gaza and in support of Palestine, taking into account the Lebanese circumstances, and we have carried out a significant mission."

Qassem continued, "Throughout the two-month war, the result was a legendary steadfastness of Hezbollah in Lebanon."

He emphasized that Hezbollah is focused on 'eliminating the enemy' and preventing the stability of its occupation. 

Qassem further said, "The land belongs to us, the youth are ours, and Hezbollah is from this land."

He stressed that the Israeli forces cannot remain in Lebanese territory and 'will be expelled.'

Hezbollah's Secretary-General stressed that Israel cannot defeat Lebanon or impose its conditions. 

He stated, "We are the men of the field."

Qassem also noted that Lebanon had received the ceasefire draft proposal, and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri had provided his observations. 

He confirmed that these observations fully aligned with Lebanon's stance, stating, "The observations are consistent and have been presented to the U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein, with whom we discussed them in detail."

He outlined the key principles guiding Hezbollah's negotiation approach, emphasizing two frameworks: a complete cessation of hostilities and preserving Lebanese sovereignty.

"We have no choice but to persist and endure, even if it takes time," he continued.

Qassem emphasized that Hezbollah's decision was made to follow two parallel tracks: one focused on escalating military action according to developments on the ground and the other on negotiations.

"We will continue to fight in the field. We will stay and fight no matter how high the cost is; we will inflict this high cost on the enemy," the Secretary-General highlighted.

He added, "We are in a position of response and defense."

Qassem affirmed that Hezbollah's resistance is driven by defending the country, emphasizing that "Israel will not be defeated or forced to withdraw except through resistance."

Moreover, he reiterated that Hezbollah's stance remains unwavering, stressing the unity of the army, people, and resistance as a key principle.

Qassem's speech was canceled on Tuesday, as he was intended to talk following U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein's visit to Beirut.

His speech comes after Hochstein concluded his meetings for the second consecutive day in Lebanon, as he is scheduled to arrive in Israel Wednesday night to continue discussions on a ceasefire deal.
 

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Sheikh Naim Qassem

Israel

Response

Mohammad Afif

Assassination

Tel Aviv

